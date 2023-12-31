Will Sean Walker Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 31?
When the Philadelphia Flyers play the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Sean Walker find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Walker stats and insights
- Walker has scored in five of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Walker has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Walker averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.1%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Walker recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|20:44
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|22:32
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:20
|Away
|W 4-1
Flyers vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
