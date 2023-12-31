When the Philadelphia Flyers play the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Sean Walker find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Walker stats and insights

Walker has scored in five of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Walker has picked up one assist on the power play.

Walker averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Walker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:44 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:32 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:02 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:29 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:46 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:51 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:29 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:20 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.