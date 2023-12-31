On Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Sebastian Aho going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

  • Aho has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 3.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 15.9 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:07 Home W 5-1
12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:21 Home L 7-0
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:07 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:17 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:47 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:51 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 1:28 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:19 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

