Will Simon Holmstrom Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 31?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Simon Holmstrom to score a goal for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Holmstrom stats and insights
- In 10 of 34 games this season, Holmstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
- Holmstrom has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 29.4% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 91 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Holmstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|12:55
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Home
|L 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|12:31
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|15:54
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|12:15
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|12:05
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.