When the Buffalo Sabres take on the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, will Tage Thompson light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Thompson stats and insights

Thompson has scored in eight of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted three shots in one game against the Senators this season, and has scored two goals.

He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Thompson averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 111 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.2 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Thompson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:57 Home W 3-2 OT 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:48 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 15:20 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:22 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:44 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:23 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:20 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:42 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 24:05 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:51 Away W 3-1

Sabres vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

