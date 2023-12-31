Tage Thompson will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators play on Sunday at Canadian Tire Centre, starting at 6:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Thompson in that upcoming Sabres-Senators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tage Thompson vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Thompson Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Thompson has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 17:57 on the ice per game.

Thompson has scored a goal in eight of 27 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Thompson has a point in 14 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Thompson has had an assist in a game nine times this year over 27 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Thompson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Thompson has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Thompson Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 111 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 5 20 Points 5 9 Goals 4 11 Assists 1

