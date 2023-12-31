For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Tomas Hertl a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

  • In eight of 35 games this season, Hertl has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has scored two goals versus the Avalanche this season in two games (nine shots).
  • On the power play, Hertl has accumulated four goals and four assists.
  • He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 13.5% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 5-0
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:18 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 21:35 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:19 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 18:40 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:40 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 28:46 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 20:49 Away W 6-5 OT

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

