Tomas Hertl will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche face off on Sunday at Ball Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hertl are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Tomas Hertl vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

Hertl's plus-minus this season, in 20:22 per game on the ice, is -18.

In Hertl's 35 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 18 of 35 games this season, Hertl has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 35 games this season, Hertl has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hertl goes over his points prop total is 58.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Hertl going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hertl Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 109 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 35 Games 5 27 Points 2 12 Goals 2 15 Assists 0

