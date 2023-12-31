Will Travis Konecny Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 31?
When the Philadelphia Flyers square off against the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Travis Konecny light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Konecny stats and insights
- In 12 of 35 games this season, Konecny has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 15.3% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Konecny recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|17:30
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:55
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|22:12
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|22:01
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:55
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:46
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|20:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|2
|0
|16:17
|Away
|W 4-1
Flyers vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
