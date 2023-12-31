Travis Konecny and the Philadelphia Flyers will be in action on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. Looking to bet on Konecny's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Travis Konecny vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Flyers vs Flames Game Info

Konecny Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Konecny has averaged 19:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

In Konecny's 35 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 21 of 35 games this season, Konecny has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Konecny has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 35 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Konecny hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Konecny going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Konecny Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are allowing 113 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 35 Games 2 30 Points 2 17 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

