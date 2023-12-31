On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Calgary Flames. Is Travis Sanheim going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanheim stats and insights

In four of 34 games this season, Sanheim has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Sanheim has picked up four assists on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Sanheim recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:29 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 25:40 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:26 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 1 0 1 21:11 Away W 3-2 OT 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:14 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 1 1 0 23:26 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 22:48 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:15 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 27:43 Home W 2-1 OT

Flyers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

