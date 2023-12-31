The Philadelphia Flyers, including Travis Sanheim, will be in action Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. If you'd like to wager on Sanheim's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Travis Sanheim vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Flyers vs Flames Game Info

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Sanheim has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 24:16 on the ice per game.

Sanheim has a goal in four games this season through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Sanheim has a point in 17 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points six times.

In 16 of 34 games this year, Sanheim has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Sanheim hits the over on his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Sanheim going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 34 Games 2 25 Points 0 4 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

