Tyler Johnson will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars play on Sunday at American Airlines Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Johnson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Tyler Johnson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Johnson has averaged 15:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -15.

In Johnson's 34 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Johnson has a point in 11 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of 34 games this year, Johnson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Johnson's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnson has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johnson Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are allowing 105 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 34 Games 4 13 Points 4 9 Goals 3 4 Assists 1

