Should you bet on Tyson Foerster to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Foerster stats and insights

Foerster has scored in four of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Foerster recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:16 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 13:06 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:08 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:37 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:54 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:40 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:57 Away W 4-1

Flyers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

