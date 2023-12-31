The Philadelphia Flyers, Tyson Foerster among them, face the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Prop bets for Foerster in that upcoming Flyers-Flames game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyson Foerster vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Flyers vs Flames Game Info

Foerster Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Foerster has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 16:24 on the ice per game.

In four of 34 games this season, Foerster has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Foerster has a point in 12 of 34 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Foerster has an assist in nine of 34 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Foerster has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Foerster has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Foerster Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).

