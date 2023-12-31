Tyson Foerster Game Preview: Flyers vs. Flames - December 31
The Philadelphia Flyers, Tyson Foerster among them, face the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Prop bets for Foerster in that upcoming Flyers-Flames game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Tyson Foerster vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Flyers vs Flames Game Info
Foerster Season Stats Insights
- In 34 games this season, Foerster has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 16:24 on the ice per game.
- In four of 34 games this season, Foerster has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Foerster has a point in 12 of 34 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- Foerster has an assist in nine of 34 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Foerster has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Foerster has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.
Foerster Stats vs. the Flames
- The Flames have given up 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).
