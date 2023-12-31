Sunday's Pac-12 slate includes the Utah Utes (8-2, 0-0 Pac-12) against the Washington Huskies (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) at 6:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Utah vs. Washington Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Utah Players to Watch

Rollie Worster: 10.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Branden Carlson: 18.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

18.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Gabe Madsen: 14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Lawson Lovering: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Keba Keita: 10.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

Washington Players to Watch

Keion Brooks Jr.: 19.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Sahvir Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Moses Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Franck Kepnang: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

Utah vs. Washington Stat Comparison

Utah Rank Utah AVG Washington AVG Washington Rank 73rd 80.2 Points Scored 82.2 47th 184th 71.0 Points Allowed 72.7 226th 74th 39.4 Rebounds 39.6 65th 208th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.6 148th 131st 8.1 3pt Made 7.0 219th 24th 17.8 Assists 16.4 47th 214th 12.3 Turnovers 12.7 253rd

