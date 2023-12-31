Utah vs. Washington December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Pac-12 slate includes the Utah Utes (8-2, 0-0 Pac-12) against the Washington Huskies (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) at 6:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Utah vs. Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Utah Players to Watch
- Rollie Worster: 10.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Branden Carlson: 18.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Gabe Madsen: 14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lawson Lovering: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Keba Keita: 10.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
Washington Players to Watch
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 19.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sahvir Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moses Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Franck Kepnang: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
Utah vs. Washington Stat Comparison
|Utah Rank
|Utah AVG
|Washington AVG
|Washington Rank
|73rd
|80.2
|Points Scored
|82.2
|47th
|184th
|71.0
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|226th
|74th
|39.4
|Rebounds
|39.6
|65th
|208th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|148th
|131st
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|24th
|17.8
|Assists
|16.4
|47th
|214th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.7
|253rd
