Sunday's Pac-12 slate includes the Utah Utes (8-2, 0-0 Pac-12) against the Washington Huskies (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) at 6:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Utah vs. Washington Game Information

Utah Players to Watch

  • Rollie Worster: 10.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Branden Carlson: 18.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Gabe Madsen: 14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lawson Lovering: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Keba Keita: 10.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

Washington Players to Watch

  • Keion Brooks Jr.: 19.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Sahvir Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Moses Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Paul Mulcahy: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Franck Kepnang: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

Utah vs. Washington Stat Comparison

Utah Rank Utah AVG Washington AVG Washington Rank
73rd 80.2 Points Scored 82.2 47th
184th 71.0 Points Allowed 72.7 226th
74th 39.4 Rebounds 39.6 65th
208th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.6 148th
131st 8.1 3pt Made 7.0 219th
24th 17.8 Assists 16.4 47th
214th 12.3 Turnovers 12.7 253rd

