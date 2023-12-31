Utah vs. Washington Predictions, BetMGM Promo Codes, & Picks: Spread, Total - December 31
Sunday's contest at Jon M. Huntsman Center has the Utah Utes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) taking on the Washington Huskies (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) at 6:00 PM ET on December 31. Our computer prediction projects a 80-73 victory for Utah, who are favored by our model.
Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.
Utah vs. Washington Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
Utah vs. Washington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Utah 80, Washington 73
Spread & Total Prediction for Utah vs. Washington
- Computer Predicted Spread: Utah (-7.0)
- Computer Predicted Total: 152.2
Utah has gone 8-4-0 against the spread, while Washington's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. The Utes have hit the over in six games, while Huskies games have gone over four times.
Utah Performance Insights
- The Utes have a +156 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.0 points per game. They're putting up 80.6 points per game to rank 62nd in college basketball and are allowing 67.6 per outing to rank 99th in college basketball.
- Utah wins the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. It records 39.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 72nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.3 per contest.
- Utah makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2. It shoots 38.2% from deep while its opponents hit 32.7% from long range.
- The Utes rank 62nd in college basketball with 101.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 69th in college basketball defensively with 84.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.
- Utah and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Utes commit 11.5 per game (155th in college basketball) and force 11.5 (230th in college basketball action).
Washington Performance Insights
- The Huskies' +90 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.8 points per game (45th in college basketball) while giving up 74.3 per outing (263rd in college basketball).
- Washington comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. It grabs 38.4 rebounds per game (104th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.9.
- Washington makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.7 on average.
- Washington forces 12.1 turnovers per game (182nd in college basketball) while committing 12.6 (253rd in college basketball).
