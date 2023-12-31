The Utah Utes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) aim to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Washington Huskies (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Utah vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Utah Stats Insights

This season, the Utes have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.

In games Utah shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.

The Utes are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 105th.

The Utes score 80.6 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 74.3 the Huskies allow.

When Utah totals more than 74.3 points, it is 9-1.

Washington Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 47.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.4% the Utes' opponents have shot this season.

Washington has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Huskies are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Utes sit at 231st.

The Huskies' 81.8 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 67.6 the Utes allow to opponents.

Washington is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 80.6 points.

Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Utah posted 75.1 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 60.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Utes surrendered 62.8 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 65.8.

In home games, Utah averaged one more three-pointers per game (7.8) than on the road (6.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to when playing on the road (30.6%).

Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Washington averaged 72.3 points per game at home last season, and 64.8 on the road.

The Huskies allowed 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.5 away.

Washington sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than on the road (30.2%).

Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Utah Valley W 76-62 Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/20/2023 Bellarmine W 85-43 Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/29/2023 Washington State W 80-58 Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/31/2023 Washington - Jon M. Huntsman Center 1/4/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena 1/6/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center

Washington Upcoming Schedule