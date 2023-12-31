The Utah Utes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) aim to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Washington Huskies (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Utah vs. Washington Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Utah Stats Insights

  • This season, the Utes have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.
  • In games Utah shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
  • The Utes are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 105th.
  • The Utes score 80.6 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 74.3 the Huskies allow.
  • When Utah totals more than 74.3 points, it is 9-1.

Washington Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 47.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.4% the Utes' opponents have shot this season.
  • Washington has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Utes sit at 231st.
  • The Huskies' 81.8 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 67.6 the Utes allow to opponents.
  • Washington is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 80.6 points.

Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Utah posted 75.1 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 60.6 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Utes surrendered 62.8 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 65.8.
  • In home games, Utah averaged one more three-pointers per game (7.8) than on the road (6.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to when playing on the road (30.6%).

Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Washington averaged 72.3 points per game at home last season, and 64.8 on the road.
  • The Huskies allowed 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.5 away.
  • Washington sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than on the road (30.2%).

Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Utah Valley W 76-62 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/20/2023 Bellarmine W 85-43 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/29/2023 Washington State W 80-58 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/31/2023 Washington - Jon M. Huntsman Center
1/4/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
1/6/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center

Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Seattle U W 100-99 Climate Pledge Arena
12/21/2023 Eastern Washington W 73-66 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ Colorado L 73-69 CU Events Center
12/31/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center
1/4/2024 Oregon - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
1/6/2024 Oregon State - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

