How to Watch Utah vs. Washington on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Utah Utes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) aim to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Washington Huskies (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Utah vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Utah Stats Insights
- This season, the Utes have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.
- In games Utah shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
- The Utes are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 105th.
- The Utes score 80.6 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 74.3 the Huskies allow.
- When Utah totals more than 74.3 points, it is 9-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Washington Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 47.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.4% the Utes' opponents have shot this season.
- Washington has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Utes sit at 231st.
- The Huskies' 81.8 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 67.6 the Utes allow to opponents.
- Washington is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 80.6 points.
Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Utah posted 75.1 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 60.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Utes surrendered 62.8 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 65.8.
- In home games, Utah averaged one more three-pointers per game (7.8) than on the road (6.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to when playing on the road (30.6%).
Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Washington averaged 72.3 points per game at home last season, and 64.8 on the road.
- The Huskies allowed 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.5 away.
- Washington sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than on the road (30.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Utah Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 76-62
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/20/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 85-43
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/29/2023
|Washington State
|W 80-58
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/31/2023
|Washington
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
Washington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Seattle U
|W 100-99
|Climate Pledge Arena
|12/21/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 73-66
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ Colorado
|L 73-69
|CU Events Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|1/4/2024
|Oregon
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Oregon State
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.