The Utah Utes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning stretch when they host the Washington Huskies (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Utah vs. Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Utah vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline Washington Moneyline

Utah vs. Washington Betting Trends

Utah has covered eight times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Utes' 12 games have gone over the point total.

Washington has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this year.

Huskies games have gone over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

Utah Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Utah is 51st in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (seventh-best).

The Utes were +30000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +15000, which is the third-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Utah has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Washington Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of winning the national championship, the Huskies currently have the same odds, going from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.

Washington has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.