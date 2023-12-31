For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Walker Duehr a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Walker Duehr score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Duehr stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, Duehr scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

Duehr has zero points on the power play.

Duehr averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Duehr recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:15 Home L 2-1 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:12 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:45 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:30 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:52 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 5:52 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:23 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:48 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 3-1

Flames vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.