Will Warren Foegele Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 31?
Should you wager on Warren Foegele to light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Warren Foegele score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Foegele stats and insights
- Foegele has scored in four of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Ducks this season in one game (zero shots).
- Foegele has no points on the power play.
- Foegele averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.8%.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 115 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Foegele recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:24
|Away
|W 5-0
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|14:28
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|W 4-3
Oilers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
