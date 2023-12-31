The San Jose Sharks, William Eklund included, will face the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Eklund are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

William Eklund vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Eklund Season Stats Insights

Eklund has averaged 17:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -16).

In seven of 35 games this season, Eklund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Eklund has registered a point in a game 13 times this year over 35 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Eklund has an assist in eight of 35 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Eklund hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Eklund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eklund Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 35 Games 3 16 Points 1 7 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

