Will Yegor Sharangovich Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 31?
Should you wager on Yegor Sharangovich to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Sharangovich stats and insights
- In 10 of 35 games this season, Sharangovich has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Sharangovich averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.7%.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Sharangovich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|20:14
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|21:08
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|22:02
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|19:49
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|21:34
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|2
|0
|19:31
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:59
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|15:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|21:24
|Home
|W 3-2
Flames vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
