The Calgary Flames, Yegor Sharangovich among them, play the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. There are prop bets for Sharangovich available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Yegor Sharangovich vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flames vs Flyers Game Info

Sharangovich Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Sharangovich has averaged 16:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

Sharangovich has scored a goal in 10 of 35 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Sharangovich has a point in 17 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Sharangovich has an assist in nine of 35 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Sharangovich's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he goes over.

There is a 36.4% chance of Sharangovich having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sharangovich Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 35 Games 4 22 Points 1 11 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

