When the Philadelphia Flyers square off against the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Yegor Zamula find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Zamula stats and insights

In two of 26 games this season, Zamula has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Zamula has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are giving up 113 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Zamula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 18:39 Away L 7-6 SO 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:59 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:49 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:03 Away W 4-1 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 4-3 OT 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 3-1

Flyers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

