Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers will play on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Fancy a bet on Hyman in the Oilers-Ducks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Zach Hyman vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Hyman Season Stats Insights

Hyman's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:08 per game on the ice, is +10.

In Hyman's 32 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hyman has a point in 20 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points nine times.

In 10 of 32 games this season, Hyman has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Hyman's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hyman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Hyman Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-25) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 32 Games 5 34 Points 6 20 Goals 4 14 Assists 2

