Zach Hyman Game Preview: Oilers vs. Ducks - December 31
Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers will play on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Fancy a bet on Hyman in the Oilers-Ducks matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Zach Hyman vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)
Hyman Season Stats Insights
- Hyman's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:08 per game on the ice, is +10.
- In Hyman's 32 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Hyman has a point in 20 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points nine times.
- In 10 of 32 games this season, Hyman has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- Hyman's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Hyman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.
Hyman Stats vs. the Ducks
- The Ducks are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-25) ranks 30th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Anaheim
|32
|Games
|5
|34
|Points
|6
|20
|Goals
|4
|14
|Assists
|2
