For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Zachary Benson a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Benson stats and insights

  • In four of 27 games this season, Benson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Senators this season, but has not scored.
  • Benson has zero points on the power play.
  • Benson's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Senators are giving up 111 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.2 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Benson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:38 Home W 3-2 OT
12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:55 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:37 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 17:41 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:03 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 17:38 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:34 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.