Will Zachary Benson Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 31?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Zachary Benson a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Benson stats and insights
- In four of 27 games this season, Benson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Senators this season, but has not scored.
- Benson has zero points on the power play.
- Benson's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are giving up 111 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.2 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Benson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:38
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:55
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|17:41
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|19:03
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|17:38
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
Sabres vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
