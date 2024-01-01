Brook Lopez's Milwaukee Bucks take on the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Lopez, in his last game (December 29 win against the Cavaliers), produced nine points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.

Let's break down Lopez's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.4 10.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 5.0 Assists -- 1.4 1.2 PRA -- 18.8 16.8 PR -- 17.4 15.6 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.1



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Pacers

Lopez is responsible for taking 10.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.5 per game.

He's put up 4.8 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lopez's Bucks average 104.8 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 106.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 124.8 points per game, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 42.8 rebounds per game, the Pacers are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pacers are the seventh-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25 assists per contest.

The Pacers are the best squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 10.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 33 6 3 1 0 6 0 12/7/2023 37 18 6 2 3 4 0 11/9/2023 29 2 1 0 0 3 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.