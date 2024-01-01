Golden Knights vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5) visit the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9), who have won four in a row, on Monday, January 1 at 3:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: T-Mobile Park in ,
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-145)
|Kraken (+120)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 57.7% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (15-11).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Vegas has gone 13-8 (winning 61.9%).
- The Golden Knights have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 20 of 37 games this season.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have been an underdog 24 times, and won eight, or 33.3%, of those games.
- Seattle has a record of 7-9, a 43.8% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.
- Seattle has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 20 of 37 games this season.
Golden Knights vs Kraken Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|123 (6th)
|Goals
|98 (28th)
|102 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|110 (13th)
|30 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|23 (14th)
|20 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (15th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 5-5-0 overall.
- Eight of Vegas' past 10 games went over.
- The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring 1.0 more goal per game than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights offense's 123 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked sixth in the league this year.
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, allowing 2.8 goals per game (102 total) in league play.
- The squad has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +21 this season.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken went 6-1-3 over its last 10 games, including a 7-3-0 record versus the spread in that span.
- In its past 10 contests, Seattle has hit the over three times.
- The Kraken and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, Kraken's games average 7.7 goals, 0.3 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kraken's 98 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- The Kraken's 110 total goals conceded (3.0 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
- They have a -12 goal differential, which ranks 24th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.