The Milwaukee Bucks, with Khris Middleton, face the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Middleton, in his last showing, had 13 points, 11 assists and three steals in a 119-111 win over the Cavaliers.

Below we will dive into Middleton's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 14.0 18.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 5.2 Assists 6.5 4.7 5.8 PRA -- 23.2 29.2 PR -- 18.5 23.4 3PM 2.5 1.5 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Middleton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Middleton has made 5.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 9.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 8.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Bucks average the ninth-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 106.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 124.8 points per game, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked team in the league on defense.

Allowing 42.8 rebounds per game, the Pacers are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

The Pacers are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers have conceded 10.6 makes per game, best in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Khris Middleton vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 29 14 9 7 1 0 1 12/7/2023 30 20 7 4 4 0 2 11/9/2023 20 19 2 4 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.