The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1.5), in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal, where they will face the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 1, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this outing is 45.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. Alabama matchup.

Michigan vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Michigan vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Week 18 Odds

Michigan vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Michigan has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wolverines are 7-5 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Alabama has won eight games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Michigan & Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan To Win the National Champ. +190 Bet $100 to win $190 Alabama To Win the National Champ. +200 Bet $100 to win $200

