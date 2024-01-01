Monday's game between the Cleveland State Vikings (11-3) and the Milwaukee Panthers (7-7) at Klotsche Center has a projected final score of 72-64 based on our computer prediction, with Cleveland State coming out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 1.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Panthers suffered a 65-55 loss to Purdue Fort Wayne.

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 72, Milwaukee 64

Other Horizon Predictions

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

Against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on December 15, the Panthers notched their signature win of the season, a 59-52 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Milwaukee is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most losses.

The Panthers have four losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.

Milwaukee 2023-24 Best Wins

59-52 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 286) on December 15

70-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 321) on December 3

67-61 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 326) on November 18

84-59 at home over Central Michigan (No. 339) on November 25

88-67 on the road over McNeese (No. 358) on November 17

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 18.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.6 FG%, 28 3PT% (21-for-75)

18.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.6 FG%, 28 3PT% (21-for-75) Kamy Peppler: 11.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)

11.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87) Jada Donaldson: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Jorey Buwalda: 7 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

7 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Angie Cera: 9.8 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers average 67.6 points per game (162nd in college basketball) while allowing 61.5 per outing (124th in college basketball). They have a +85 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Milwaukee is averaging 59.3 points per game this year in conference action, which is 8.3 fewer points per game than its overall average (67.6).

The Panthers are scoring 71 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 63 points per contest.

When playing at home, Milwaukee is giving up one more points per game (61) than on the road (60).

