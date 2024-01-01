Oregon vs. Liberty: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Fiesta Bowl
In this year's Fiesta Bowl, the Oregon Ducks are huge favorites (-17.5) over the Liberty Flames. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will act as host on January 1, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. An over/under of 65.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Liberty matchup.
Oregon vs. Liberty Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-17.5)
|65.5
|-900
|+575
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-17.5)
|65.5
|-850
|+570
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 18 Odds
- Kansas vs UNLV
- Virginia Tech vs Tulane
- Arizona vs Oklahoma
- Wisconsin vs LSU
- Memphis vs Iowa State
- Iowa vs Tennessee
- North Carolina vs West Virginia
- NC State vs Kansas State
- Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State
- Oregon State vs Notre Dame
- Bowling Green vs Minnesota
- Missouri vs Ohio State
- Texas State vs Rice
- Auburn vs Maryland
- Texas vs Washington
- Alabama vs Michigan
- Louisville vs USC
- SMU vs Boston College
- Georgia vs Florida State
- Ole Miss vs Penn State
- Clemson vs Kentucky
Oregon vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- Oregon has compiled an 8-3-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Ducks are 5-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.
- Liberty has compiled a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
Oregon & Liberty 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon
|To Win the National Champ.
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.