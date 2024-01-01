In this year's Fiesta Bowl, the Oregon Ducks are huge favorites (-17.5) over the Liberty Flames. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will act as host on January 1, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. An over/under of 65.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Liberty matchup.

Oregon vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Glendale, Arizona
  • Venue: State Farm Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Liberty Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon (-17.5) 65.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Oregon (-17.5) 65.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

Oregon vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • Oregon has compiled an 8-3-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Ducks are 5-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.
  • Liberty has compiled a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

Oregon & Liberty 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon
To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.