Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Wisconsin
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On the 2023 college football postseason slate, fans of schools in Wisconsin should have their eyes on the Wisconsin Badgers versus the LSU Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
College Football Games to Watch in Wisconsin on TV This Week
Wisconsin Badgers at No. 13 LSU Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-10)
