Based on our computer projection model, the No. 13 LSU Tigers will take down the Wisconsin Badgers when the two teams match up at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, January 1, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Wisconsin vs. LSU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction LSU (-9.5) Over (56.5) LSU 39, Wisconsin 18

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

The Badgers have a 27.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Badgers' ATS record is 5-5-1 this year.

Wisconsin is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Badgers' 11 games with a set total.

The average point total for the Wisconsin this year is 8.8 points less than this game's over/under.

LSU Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this matchup.

The Tigers have seven wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

LSU has an ATS record of 6-1 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

This year, 10 of the Tigers' 11 games have gone over the point total.

The point total average for LSU games this season is 62.5, 6.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Badgers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 46.4 27.8 52.3 19.7 41.8 37.5 Wisconsin 22.8 18.9 21.0 17.7 25.4 20.6

