The ReliaQuest Bowl features a matchup between the LSU Tigers (who are 8.5-point favorites) and the Wisconsin Badgers on January 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The point total is 55.5.

Wisconsin vs. LSU game info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Wisconsin vs. LSU statistical matchup

LSU Wisconsin 547.8 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (78th) 409.2 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.3 (25th) 213.4 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.2 (58th) 334.4 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.1 (90th) 7 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (53rd) 13 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (69th)

LSU leaders

In 12 games, Braelon Allen has run for 984 yards (82.0 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Also, Allen has 28 receptions for 132 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 12 games, Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,688 yards (140.7 per game), with six touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.6%.

On the ground, Mordecai has scored four touchdowns and picked up 306 yards.

In the passing game, Will Pauling has scored four TDs, catching 66 balls for 694 yards (57.8 per game).

Wisconsin leaders

In addition to his 3,813 passing yards and 72.2% completion percentage this season, Jayden Daniels has connected on 40 touchdowns against four interceptions.

Daniels has made an impact with his legs, rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 TDs in 12 games.

In 12 games in 2023, Malik Nabers has been targeted 125 times for 86 catches, 1,546 yards and 14 touchdowns.

As part of the Tigers' air attack, Brian Thomas Jr. has caught 60 balls on 77 targets for 1,079 yards and 15 touchdowns.

