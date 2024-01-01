Wisconsin vs. LSU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | ReliaQuest Bowl
The LSU Tigers are significant favorites (-8.5) in this season's ReliaQuest Bowl, where they will face the Wisconsin Badgers. The game starts at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the contest.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Wisconsin matchup in this article.
Wisconsin vs. LSU Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Wisconsin vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-8.5)
|55.5
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|LSU (-8.5)
|55.5
|-320
|+250
Wisconsin vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Wisconsin is 5-5-1 ATS this season.
- The Badgers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- LSU is 7-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread six times this season (6-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
