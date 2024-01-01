The LSU Tigers are significant favorites (-8.5) in this season's ReliaQuest Bowl, where they will face the Wisconsin Badgers. The game starts at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Wisconsin matchup in this article.

Wisconsin vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

City: Tampa, Florida

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Wisconsin vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. LSU Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 5-5-1 ATS this season.

The Badgers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

LSU is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread six times this season (6-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

