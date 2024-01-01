The ReliaQuest Bowl features a matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers (who are major, 10-point underdogs) and the LSU Tigers on January 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The contest has a point total of 55.5.

LSU ranks 104th in total defense this year (409.2 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 547.8 total yards per game. Wisconsin ranks 76th with 370.3 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 31st with 331.3 total yards allowed per contest on defense.

In their past three games, the Badgers are gaining 356.3 yards per game (-64-worst in college football) and conceding 324.7 (41st), placing them among the poorest squads offensively.

In their past three games, the Badgers are putting up 20.7 points per game (-57-worst in college football) and allowing 18.3 per game (51st).

In its past three games, Wisconsin has thrown for 186.7 yards per game (-37-worst in the nation), and given up 177 through the air (69th).

The Badgers are 86th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (169.7), and 10th-worst in rushing yards allowed (147.7).

The Badgers have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall, in their last three games.

Wisconsin has hit the over once in its past three games.

Wisconsin has gone 5-5-1 ATS this season.

The Badgers have covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Wisconsin games have hit the over in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

Wisconsin lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Wisconsin has played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and lost that game.

Tanner Mordecai leads Wisconsin with 1,688 yards on 177-of-274 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 306 rushing yards (25.5 ypg) on 77 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Braelon Allen has rushed 181 times for 984 yards, with 12 touchdowns.

Chez Mellusi has taken 51 carries and totaled 306 yards with four touchdowns.

Will Pauling has racked up 694 receiving yards on 66 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Bryson Green has caught 25 passes and compiled 375 receiving yards (31.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Chimere Dike's 19 catches (on 40 targets) have netted him 328 yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Darryl Peterson paces the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has seven TFL and 37 tackles.

Wisconsin's top-tackler, Hunter Wohler, has 85 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this year.

Ricardo Hallman has a team-high six interceptions to go along with 22 tackles, three TFL, and six passes defended.

