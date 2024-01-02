The Calgary Flames' upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will A.J. Greer light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Greer stats and insights

  • Greer has scored in six of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Wild this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Greer has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 17.1% of them.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have conceded 111 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Greer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:47 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:28 Home L 2-1
12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:53 Away L 5-3
12/21/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 9:20 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:07 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:31 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:32 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:08 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:11 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:44 Home L 4-2

Flames vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

