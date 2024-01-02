For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Alex Vlasic a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

  • In one of 30 games this season, Vlasic scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored against the Predators this season in two games (three shots).
  • Vlasic has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:11 Away L 8-1
12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 25:32 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:16 Home W 2-1 OT
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 24:58 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 23:39 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:05 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 1 0 1 25:07 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

