Will Alex Vlasic Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 2?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Alex Vlasic a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Vlasic stats and insights
- In one of 30 games this season, Vlasic scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Predators this season in two games (three shots).
- Vlasic has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Vlasic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|25:32
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:16
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|24:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|23:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|25:07
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.