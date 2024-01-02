Alexander Barabanov and the San Jose Sharks will meet the Detroit Red Wings at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at SAP Center at San Jose. There are prop bets for Barabanov available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexander Barabanov vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barabanov Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Barabanov has a plus-minus rating of -14, while averaging 15:09 on the ice per game.

In one of 17 games this season, Barabanov has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Despite recording points in five of 17 games this season, Barabanov has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In four of 17 games this year, Barabanov has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Barabanov's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barabanov has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barabanov Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 128 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 17 Games 3 5 Points 1 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.