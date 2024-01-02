The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Romanov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Romanov stats and insights

  • In two of 36 games this season, Romanov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Romanov has no points on the power play.
  • Romanov's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Romanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:17 Away L 3-1
12/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:27 Home W 5-1
12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:23 Home L 7-0
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:40 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:18 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:48 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:54 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 22:49 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:45 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 24:17 Home W 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

