When the New York Islanders square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Anders Lee find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Lee stats and insights

In nine of 36 games this season, Lee has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

Lee has scored three goals on the power play.

Lee averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 110 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Lee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:30 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 15:35 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:36 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:03 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:36 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

