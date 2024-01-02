Will Andrew Mangiapane Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 2?
Can we count on Andrew Mangiapane scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames clash with the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Mangiapane stats and insights
- In five of 35 games this season, Mangiapane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In two games against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.
- Mangiapane has scored one goal on the power play.
- Mangiapane's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 111 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Mangiapane recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Flyers
|3
|0
|3
|17:38
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|10:10
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:06
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|L 4-2
Flames vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
