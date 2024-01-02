Will Anthony Duclair Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on January 2?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Anthony Duclair score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Duclair stats and insights
- In six of 33 games this season, Duclair has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Red Wings this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 128 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Duclair recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:21
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|15:58
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|15:21
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|17:13
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|5:50
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.