Anthony Duclair and the San Jose Sharks will be in action on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Looking to bet on Duclair's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anthony Duclair vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

Duclair has averaged 14:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).

Duclair has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

Duclair has a point in nine of 33 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Duclair has an assist in six of 33 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Duclair's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Duclair has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Duclair Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 128 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 33 Games 2 13 Points 1 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

