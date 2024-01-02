Will Auston Matthews score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Matthews stats and insights

Matthews has scored in 16 of 33 games this season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

On the power play, Matthews has accumulated eight goals and five assists.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 4.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 77 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Matthews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:29 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 23:47 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 1 0 1 23:48 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 17:59 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 18:19 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 18:36 Home L 5-2 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 24:42 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 4 2 2 21:30 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 2 2 0 21:41 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.