Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will be in action on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. If you're thinking about a wager on Matthews against the Kings, we have plenty of info to help.

Auston Matthews vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Matthews Season Stats Insights

Matthews' plus-minus this season, in 20:50 per game on the ice, is +5.

In 16 of 33 games this season, Matthews has scored a goal, with 10 of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Matthews has a point in 21 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points 15 times.

Matthews has an assist in 13 of 33 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Matthews' implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Matthews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Matthews Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 77 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team's +38 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 33 Games 3 44 Points 1 29 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

