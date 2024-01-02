Having dropped 11 in a row on the road, the Chicago Blackhawks play at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO is the spot to tune in to watch the Predators and the Blackhawks square off.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/5/2023 Blackhawks Predators 4-3 (F/SO) NAS 11/18/2023 Predators Blackhawks 4-2 NAS

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have allowed 136 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 87 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks are 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 4.5 goals per game (45 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 36 15 18 33 31 30 40.2% Philipp Kurashev 29 7 16 23 15 16 52.4% Jason Dickinson 36 12 6 18 16 31 47.2% Nick Foligno 36 8 9 17 13 28 47.1% Anthony Beauvillier 36 4 9 13 5 23 51.2%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators rank 19th in goals against, giving up 116 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Predators' 114 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Predators are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.

Predators Key Players