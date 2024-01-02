Should you bet on Blake Coleman to light the lamp when the Calgary Flames and the Minnesota Wild go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Coleman stats and insights

  • In 12 of 36 games this season, Coleman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has attempted seven shots in two games against the Wild this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Coleman has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Coleman averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.1%.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 111 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Coleman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:34 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 2-1
12/23/2023 Kings 2 2 0 18:36 Away L 5-3
12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:16 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:10 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 18:41 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:33 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:27 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:08 Home L 4-2

Flames vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

