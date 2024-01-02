Will Bo Horvat Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 2?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Bo Horvat a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Horvat stats and insights
- Horvat has scored in 12 of 35 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus five assists.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 110 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Horvat recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|19:19
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Home
|L 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|18:28
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|17:31
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|3
|1
|2
|20:26
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|17:33
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Islanders vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
